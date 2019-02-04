Following a clash between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday over the questioning Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, the Trinamool Congress has said that it will raise the matter in Parliament.
The CBI will file a contempt of court case in the Supreme Court against the state government for Mamata Banerjee's intrusion over the matter. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also demanded President's rule in West Bengal describing the situation in the state as a constitutional crisis.
Face-off between CBI and CM
Rajeev Kumar, who was heading the special investigation team (SIT) in the Saradha and Rose valley Chit Fund scams, was to be questioned by the CBI over his alleged role in the scam when the drama took place.
According to CBI, Kumar has some vital documents relating to the swindle, which he has withheld while the investigation was handed over to the CBI.
The whole scene changed when Mamata Banerjee rushed to Kumar's residence at Loudon Street to extend her support and blamed National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. She claims that Doval gave instructions to CBI at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.
Banerjee has started a sit-in (dharna) at Dharamtala. "The dharna is to save institutions, constitution and the federal structure of the country. This is a satyagraha," she said.
Meanwhile, support has poured in for Banerjee from various opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Live Updates
BJP Delegation to meet EC over the matter
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Bhupendra Yadav will meet the Election Commission (EC) today regarding the West Bengal issue.
Rajeev Kumar leaves dharna site after meeting Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has left the dharna site after meeting CM Mamata Banerjee today morning.
CBI expected to file petition at the SC by 10.30 am
The CBI is expected to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the West Bengal government to cooperate with the investigation into the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund fraud and not to create obstructions.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy extends support to West Bengal CM
What happened in #WestBengal is an attack on a state's federal rights guaranteed by our constitution.— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 4, 2019
We stand with West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy extends his support to Mamata Banerjee.
HDK tweeted: "What happened in West Bengal is an attack on a state's federal rights guaranteed by our constitution. We stand with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee."