Following a clash between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday over the questioning Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, the Trinamool Congress has said that it will raise the matter in Parliament.

The CBI will file a contempt of court case in the Supreme Court against the state government for Mamata Banerjee's intrusion over the matter. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also demanded President's rule in West Bengal describing the situation in the state as a constitutional crisis.

Face-off between CBI and CM

Rajeev Kumar, who was heading the special investigation team (SIT) in the Saradha and Rose valley Chit Fund scams, was to be questioned by the CBI over his alleged role in the scam when the drama took place.

According to CBI, Kumar has some vital documents relating to the swindle, which he has withheld while the investigation was handed over to the CBI.

The whole scene changed when Mamata Banerjee rushed to Kumar's residence at Loudon Street to extend her support and blamed National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. She claims that Doval gave instructions to CBI at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Banerjee has started a sit-in (dharna) at Dharamtala. "The dharna is to save institutions, constitution and the federal structure of the country. This is a satyagraha," she said.

Meanwhile, support has poured in for Banerjee from various opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

