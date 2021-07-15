As the COVID-19 cases' trajectory is showing an upward trend, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir imposed some restrictions to regulate the flow of people at tourist destinations.

The district administration Baramulla on Thursday decided to impose a ban on local day-picnickers at the world-famous ski-resort, Gulmarg on weekends.

This step has taken these steps after repeated warnings of the experts against crowding tourist resorts. Picnic spots in Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing an unprecedented rush of people, especially during weekends.

Entry of locals banned at world-famous Gulmarg resort

District Magistrate Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar on Thursday banned entry of locals at Gulmarg for weekends. In his order, the District Magistrate said that only vaccinated persons or those having negative Covid certificates will be allowed to enter the tourist destination.

"To contain the spread of COVID-19 disease at tourist destination Gulmarg, I, Bhupinder Kumar, District Magistrate Baramulla, by virtue of powers vested in me under The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Baramulla, hereby order that no local day-picnickers shall be allowed to enter tourist destination Gulmarg on weekend days," the order reads.

Only vaccinated tourists, having pre-booking, be allowed

It is mentioned in the order that only vaccinated persons or persons possessing negative test reports of RAT/RTPCR conducted within 48 hours shall be allowed to enter tourist destination Gulmarg.

"Only tourists who have pre-booking of hotels, guest houses, huts, etc. shall be allowed on weekend days. Enforcement squads constituted shall impose a fine of Rs 1000/- on persons found roaming without masks," the order reads.

SDM Gulmarg and SDPO Tangmarg have been directed to ensure the enforcement of this order with immediate effect.

Squads already constituted to enforce COVID protocol in tourist destinations

Authorities on July 10 had constituted joint enforcement teams of civil and police administration to enforce COVID protocol in tourist destinations for the safety and well-being of the public at large.

As per the order issued by the government on Saturday, these teams shall be responsible for strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour and imposition of fines on violators.

J&K COVID-19 case trajectory shows a worrying trend

During the last three days, positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir have been increasing. On July 12, a total of 155 new positive cases were reported, 42 from Jammu province and 113 from Kashmir Valley while 143 positive cases were reported on July 13, followed by 161 cases on July 15.

The Jammu and Kashmir reported 203 new covid-19 cases while one person succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours. 74 fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division and 129 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 3,19,355.