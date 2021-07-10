"Undeterred" by the repeated attacks on party leaders by the agitating farmers, the BJP has now shifted all its focus on Punjab for the coming assembly elections in the state.

National general secretary organization B L Santosh on Friday reached Chandigarh to review the party's preparations for coming assembly polls and organization structure in the state. The arrival of B L Santosh is a clear indication that the party has decided to launch a counter-offensive on its rivals.

Core-group devises strategy for polls

A Meeting of the core group of the Punjab BJP was held under the leadership of B L Santosh to devise a strategy for the coming polls. Joint general secretary (organizations) Saudan Singh, general secretary in-charge Punjab Dushyant Guatum, Dr. Narendra Singh, national secretary, in-charge, Punjab and other senior leaders attended the crucial meeting.

Sources said that in the meeting party set a target to contest 117 assembly seats to form its own government in Punjab where BJP's oldest ally Akali Dal had walked out of the alliance over the issue of new farm bills. After breaking of relations with Akali Dal, BJP is preparing to contest elections on its own. Santosh sought feedback from the core group regarding preparations of the party for the coming assembly elections.

Saudan Singh deputed to look after Punjab

When ongoing farmers' agitation was at its peak in the month of December 2020, BJP had deputed Saudan Singh to look after party affairs in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Known for his organizational skill, Singh's job is to play a crucial role in building up the party's organization in Punjab where BJP is facing huge pressure from its estranged ally and the opposition parties.

BJP to expand on its own in Punjab

After its estranged ally, Akali Dal entered an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the BJP has no option but to expand on its own in Punjab. BJP will try to go back to where it was in the 1990s when the party had formed an alliance with Akali Dal.

Annoyed over three farm bills, agitating farmers are not allowing BJP to its activities in open. Even some BJP leaders were earlier attacked by groups of agitating farmers. Apart from its traditional urban vote bank, BJP is now focussing on roping in prominent Dalit leaders of Punjab to counter the upper castes farmers, predominately the Jats.

As reported earlier, Punjab has the highest population of Dalits, 33 percent, in the country. As per the 2011 census, out of the total Dalit population, 73.3 percent live in rural areas, while 26.67 percent live in urban areas.