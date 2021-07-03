Hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked his own party's government on the worst-ever power crisis in Punjab, the state government made pending power bills of the cricketer-turned-politician public to establish him as 'defaulter'.

State-owned the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) made an outstanding power bill worth Rs 8.6 lakh pending in the name of Sidhu as the tariff of his house in the holy city of Amritsar.

As per the record of the PSPCL, in the month of March this year, the total bill of eight months power tariff was Rs 17,58,800. Sidhu paid an amount of Rs 10 lakh in the month of March this year. On April 20, his outstanding amount was Rs 7,89,310 which jumped to 8,67,540 on June 22. Sidhu had to pay this bill by July 2, 2021, but he has not cleared it till Friday.

Earlier Sidhu attacked Captain's government on power woes in Punjab



Seizing every opportunity to criticize Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, Sidhu in series of tweets attacked the state government for power woes.

"Punjab Model for Power - Money spent on giving unreasonable & exuberant profits to Private Thermal Plants should be utilized for the welfare of People i.e Giving Power Subsidy for Free Power for Domestic use (Upto 300 Units), 24 hours supply & to invest in Education & Healthcare ! ", Sidhu tweeted, adding, "Power Purchase Costs - Punjab is buying Power at an average cost of Rs. 4.54 per unit, National Average is Rs. 3.85 per unit & Chandigarh is paying Rs. 3.44 per unit. Punjab's over-dependence on 3 Private Thermal Plants at Rs. 5-8 per unit makes Punjab pay more than other states".

Sidhu was offered power portfolio but he declined

Punjab Chief Minister had offered power portfolio to placate annoyed Navjot Singh Sidhu in the year 2017 but he refused to accept the same. When Sidhu was stripped of Local Bodies portfolio in the year 2017 after some controversies, he was offered Power Ministry, but Sidhu denied the offer and resigned from the Cabinet.

Infighting intensified after Sidhu's meetings with Rahul, Priyanka

The tussle between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu has been intensified after cricketer-turned-political meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Sidhu is seizing every opportunity to publicly exposed Chief Minister. On the other hand, Captain's loyalists have also stepped up attack on Sindhu.

Truth of Power Costs, Cuts, Power Purchase Agreements & How to give Free & 24 hour Power to the People of Punjab:- 1. There is No need for Power-Cuts in Punjab or for the Chief Minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the Common People ... If we Act in the right direction — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021