Sophie Turner was recently spotted with her beau Joe Jonas enjoying some time in the Sun in Miami. The 23-year-old decided to sport a one-piece swimsuit and walked hand-in-hand with her fiancé.

Sophie Turner's outing comes amid fans criticising her for revealing the ending of Game of Thrones. She ensured that all eyes were on her incredibly long and lean legs. Her black and white Onia swimmers were accessorised with a belt and drew attention to her ample cleavage.

The Game Of Thrones star styled her blonde tresses back into a natural messy bun and kept a low profile with a pair of dark shades.

Joe also kept things casual for the pool day, dressed in a white Supreme T-shirt and blue and black board shorts. He walked in a pair of slides and also opted for shades over his eyes.

She was also later spotted with her beau, walking make-up free while wearing a white sweater that had two individuals kissing on it. They also had the company of Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Speaking on the Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this month, Sophie Turner had confessed that she will be getting married this year. "We're getting married this year. We're going to have a summer wedding," said the 29-year-old crooner. "I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be a lot of fun," added Joe.

He further added saying, "We're going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I'll be very proud."

Late last year, a report had claimed that the couple will exchange vows at a chapel in France. The wedding invite was posted by life coach Mike Bayer and read in gold writing: 'Sophie and Joe 2019 France'.