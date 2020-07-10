The Karnataka government is bracing itself for the possibility of floods across the state, in critical districts in both North and South Karnataka. On Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Kodagu due to high rainfall. The Disaster Response Teams in the state have also been alerted in case, similar flood-like situations crop up as they have done in the last two years.

Even as the pandemic continues to be on an uphill climb, the state is also facing the troublesome possibility of floods and landslides.

SDRF and NDRF teams ready to act

Landslides and floods have become a yearly occurrence for Karnataka during the months of July and August. In 2018, many parts of Karnataka faced a terrible impact of landslides and an overflow from the Harangi reservoir in Kodagu which devastated life and property. A similar situation arose in 2019 as well.

This year in 2020 however, it's not just the possibility of landslides that looms over the state. The COVID-19 pandemic only now seems to be reaching its peak in Karnataka. Therefore, the state government has been stretched to the limit in trying to address the various concerns and issues plaguing the state.

July and August 2020 therefore, will be a trying time for Karnataka. The Indian Meteorological Department has already issued a red alert in Kodagu with high rainfall to be expected in the coming days. The alert comes as heavy rain is expected in the coming week and citizens have been asked to maintain caution while stepping out this holds goods for coastal districts in the state as well.

Bridges in Belagavi district has also been closed off from public use in light of the situation. The State Disaster Response Forces and National Disaster Response Force teams have been placed across the state ready to respond to any calls of distress in the region, The News Minute reported. The NDRF has also positioned teams of 30 personnel in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Belagavi and Kodagu with an additional team stationed in Bengaluru. Likewise, SDRF also has 4 teams posted in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Belagavi and Kalaburgi with trained personnel.

The District Disaster Management Authority of Kodagu issued a red alert in the region and also informed the public that should landslide and rain-related emergencies arise, they can seek help on- 08272-221077/ 8550001077.