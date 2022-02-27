Amid controversies, Ram Gopal Varma's new movie Dangerous: Khatra has finally got a release date. According to the latest updates, this movie which handles a theme surrounding lesbian relationships will hit theaters on April 08, 2022.

Ram Gopal Varma's bold experiment

The release date was finalized after Dangerous: Khatra received an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC).

Ram Gopal Varma himself confirmed this news on his Twitter page and expressed his happiness of receiving the certification from CBFC.

"The relationship has been legalized. Dangerous: I am very happy when the first Indian lesbian film gets an A certificate, I would be very disappointed if it does not get an A certificate," said Ram Gopal Varma in a recent interview.

Ram Gopal Varma's Dangerous: Khatra has grabbed the eyeballs of the audiences since the date of the film's announcement. Expectations surrounding the movie reached a new level when the Dangerous' posters were released, followed by teasers and trailers.

Dangerous: All you need to know

Ram Gopal Varma's Dangerous: Khatra will portray the story of two women who are engaged in a homosexual relationship.

According to close sources to the movie, Ram Gopal Varma has apparently shot several intimate scenes in this movie. However, it is not unclear whether the CBFC has recommended some cuts in the content of the film.

Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly are playing the lead roles in this movie. The star value of both these stars reached new heights after the trailer release of the movie, and we should wait and see what Ram Gopal Varma has to offer for the audiences, as the film is now eyeing a theatrical release.