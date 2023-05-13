Starbucks, the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee has been facing massive backlash for its recently released advertisement for promoting transgender acceptance and inclusivity. Netizens say the Western corporation is preaching to Indian society. Many have slammed the brand as well as the ad as "too woke" and "extremist American gender ideology".

Boycott Starbucks trends

Earlier this week the coffee chain posted a video on Twitter saying "Your name defines who you are". They also spoke about how being ourselves means everything to them. The video shows, Arpit, becoming Arpita.

The ad film starts with a couple seated at the coffee shop waiting for their child, Arpit who has transitioned and now identifies as a female. The father is seemingly upset with the change but the mother is seen convincing the father to let go of things.

Later Arpita enters and sits along with them. She then greets her dad and asked if they'd like a coffee.

The Starbucks barista at the counter announces "Three coffees for Arpita". Hearing she feels that now her father has accepted her. She smiles at her father and the video ends with the hashtag "It starts with your name."

Starbucks



Coffee is their other product



Main product of Starbucks is wokeness



Supporting LGBTQ, Trans activism, Same Sex marriage, immigrants is part of corporate philosophy of Starbucks



Now they started their woke agenda in India. #BoycottStarbucks



1/4 pic.twitter.com/XEo8yWL8r4 — STAR Boy (@Starboy2079) May 11, 2023

Some have lauded the ad for handling the ad film with utmost sensitivity and simplicity while some of them are calling to boycott Starbucks over its advertisement promoting transgender.

This is a sweet ad by @StarbucksIndia and those saying they’ll boycott Starbucks after this ad belong to sections of the society that as it is can not afford their coffee.



Well done Starbucks! Subtle yet effective.



pic.twitter.com/Wx9H2G2kuc — PratPanc (@PratPanc) May 12, 2023

"Fail to understand the need for a multinational to get into sensitive topics in a country of hypersensitive people. Huge dent in the brand!!", a user wrote.

Starbucks be like "We are WOKEs! So let's all be WOKEs together!!", another user added.

Watch the video below:

Your name defines who you are - whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName. ? pic.twitter.com/DKNGhKZ1Hg — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) May 10, 2023

"Promoting woke culture": Boycott Starbucks trends over new advert on transgender acceptance

A verified user tweeted and wrote, "This is a sweet ad by @StarbucksIndia and those saying they'll boycott Starbucks after this ad belongs to sections of the society that as it is can not afford their coffee. Well done Starbucks! Subtle yet effective."

Another user wrote, "Starbucks Coffee is their other product. The main product of Starbucks is wokeness. Supporting LGBTQ, Trans activism, Same-Sex Marriage, and immigrants are part of the corporate philosophy of Starbucks. Now they started their woke agenda in India #BoycottStarbucks."

Dear @IndiaStarbucks create same video on Salma/Salim if you have guts #BoycottStarbucks pic.twitter.com/gRedyRr4h7 — Dipendu DAS (@Dipendu01090516) May 12, 2023

The third one mentioned, "The real propaganda is in this Ad by #Starbucks and not by #TheKeralaStory. #BoycottStarbucks."

Meanwhile, Trans actor and also a motivational speaker Sushant Divgikr wrote, "Oh gosh. I didn't think I would cry so much ❤️❤️❤️. This is just beauuuutiful."

Starbucks India has not yet released an official statement over the massive backlash for the ad campaign. In fact, the coffee chain released another ad on the eve of Mother's Day. However, netizens refuse to accept and welcome the Mother's Day ad campaign and are still bashing the previous ad.

Take a look at the Mother's Day ad.