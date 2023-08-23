Ameesha Patel is basking in the glory of Gadar 2. Starring Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina, the film has entered the Rs 400 cr club. The actress made a comeback after several years and is ecstatic with the phenomenal response the film has received. Ameesha, however, revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had asked her to retire after watching Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

Why did SLB ask Ameesha to retire?

Yes, you read that right. The Kaho Na Pyar Hai actress revealed that SLB asked her to retire after Gadar as he thought she had already done what others couldn't achieve in their entire careers. "Ameesha, you should retire now," she recalled the Padmaavat director telling her. When she asked the reason behind the same, he said, "Because you've already achieved in two films what most people don't achieve in their entire career."

Ameesha on changes she wanted in Gadar 2

Ameesha indeed has given some memorable performances in her career. The actress was recently asked if there was anything she would like to change in Gadar 2, and she revealed that she would have liked to be the editor. Patel added that she would have edited and re-edited and made the film, probably crisper.

"Nothing really but I wish I was the editor. I would have edited and re-edited few things and made it maybe crisper," she told ETimes. There were the reports of Sunny Deol being approached for Gadar 3 as well. A claim, which the actor has now declined.