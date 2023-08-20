Ameesha Patel is basking in the massive success of Gadar 2. Starring Ameesha Patel as Sakina and Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, the film broke multiple records and has been smashing the box office. The high on nostalgia film is all set to enter the Rs 300 cr club soon. Amid all this, when Ameesha Patel was asked if she'd like to change anything in the film, the actress did have a suggestion.

Ameesha to make the film "crisper"

Ameesha Patel revealed that she would have edited the film better and made it crisper. "Nothing really but I wish I was the editor. I would have edited and re-edited few things and made it maybe crisper," she told ETimes. There were the reports of Sunny Deol being approached for Gadar 3 as well. A claim, which the actor has now declined.

However, Sunny did talk about planning to go for Apne 2. The actor revealed that there is a script for Apne 2 in mind. Apne featured Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol and Katrina Kaif. Shilpa Shetty played the role of a mother of a boy in the emotional family drama.

Sunny Deol's dig at Katrina

"Apne ki kahani mere pas hai... dekhte hai aage jake kab shuru karenge aur bohot hi pyari kahani hai iss waqt jo Apne ki humare pas hai wohi family values hai jo the ussi chiz ki extension hai," he said. (I have a story for Apne. Let's see when we start and its a beautiful story based on family values and the extension of the previous one).

Sunny also took an indirect dig at Katrina Kaif and said, "Bas abhi meri kuch actresses thi jo Maa ka role karne darr rahi thi, shayad ab karengi (Some actresses were scared of playing a mother, now they might)."