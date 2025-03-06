Sanjay Dutt and Ameesha Patel might only have worked in one movie together but the bond they formed still remains strong. Not just that, Sanjay Dutt is so possessive of Ameesha that he doesn't let her wear short clothes when she visits his home. The Vastav actor has also promised to find a groom for Patel and get her married by doing her kanyadaan.

Not allowed to wear short clothes

Ameesha recently revealed in an interview that Dutt finds her to be too innocent and doesn't want anyone taking advantage of her vulnerability. During an interview, she was shown a picture with Dutt cutting a birthday cake.

"So, this is with Sanju, at his home on my birthday. He is very protective and possessive. When I go to his house, I'm not allowed to wear shorts or Western clothes; I have to be in a salwar-kameez," she told Bollywood Bubble.

Dutt possessive for Ameesha

The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress further said, "Sanju is one person who says, 'You're too innocent to be in this film industry. I will find a groom for you, get you married, and perform your kanyadaan'."

The two worked together in the film – Chatur Singh Two Star back in 2011. The film didn't do any wonders at the box office but made them find genuine friendship in one another. "He's very protective and adores me, always ensuring my well-being. He always asks if I'm okay," she said.

Ameesha on Gadar 2 success

Ameesha Patel has again shot to fame with the success of Gadar 2. The actress, who had been away from films for several years, is now gearing up for Gadar 3. In an interview, Patel had said that she had different point of view of looking at some parts in the film but she chose to go with the director's vision. Ameesha added that at the end, it was the director's vision that worked for the film so whatever difference of opinions she had in terms of the making of the film, didn't really matter.