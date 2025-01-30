Ameesha Patel is still basking in the success of Gadar 2. The diva has been busy with multiple brand endorsements, tours, advertisements and what not. Amid all this, Ameesha took out some time for an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter. While Patel was bombarded with thousands of questions, one question stood out.

Marriage with Salman Khan

The actress was asked by a fan, "Salman Khan is not married and you are not married also. Is it possible we both can see you together getting married?" And the Humraaz actress was quick to say, "Salman is not married, and nor am I?? So you feel we should get married??? What's your key point in your mind for us to get married? Shaadi hai ya film project?"

Now, in a latest interview, the diva recalled how fans posed the question of marriage and that too, marriage with Salman Khan with him in her AMA. Ameesha recalled how fans would write that the two of them would have such good looking babies after getting married.

Marriage with Hrithik Roshan

Reacting to it, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress said that people manifested her marriage with Hrithik Roshan soon after their debut film. However, when Hrithik got married, everyone was heart-broken.

"And I was like wow, that's a great reason. I think the world likes seeing beautiful people come together. They wanted to see me and Hrithik come together post Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. And when he announced his marriage, they were heartbroken. They were like, no this can't happen," she told Bollywood Bubble.

While there is no official confirmation, Ameesha Patel would reportedly be seen in Gadar 3 opposite Sunny Deol whenever the film goes on floor.