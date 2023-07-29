The ambitious 'UDAN' (UdeDesh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme launched by the Union Government to stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses failed to take off in the mountainous region of Ladakh as airlines are reluctant to operate their flights.

While many areas of Ladakh were found unsuitable for the construction of airstrips, airlines surrendered the routes which were feasible and selected for operations.

During the bids, feasible routes were allotted to some private airlines but later these airlines expressed reluctance to start their operations.

"UDAN routes connecting Kargil Airport with Srinagar and Jammu have been awarded to M/s Spicejet Ltd. under UDAN 4.2 round of bidding. The routes Thoise (Nubra)-Srinagar-Thoise and Thoise-Chandigarh-Thoise were awarded to M/s Spicejet Ltd. for the operation of UDAN flights during the UDAN-4.1 round of bidding. Subsequently, the Selected Airline Operator has surrendered these routes," revealed Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen. V. K. Singh (retd) while responding to a question of BJP Lok Sabha Member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

The Minister, however, assured, "If any airline submits a valid bid for the operation of UDAN flights from Thoise (Nubra), under the forthcoming rounds of bidding, the same shall be considered as per the provisions of Scheme document".

4th leg of the UDAN scheme was launched in December 2019

The Union Government has launched the 4th leg of the UDAN scheme in the first week of December 2019. The Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) scheme is a regional connectivity scheme introduced in 2016. It is a component of the National Civil Aviation Policy and is expected to function for a period of 10 years.

The scheme was aimed at improving connectivity through air routes in unserved and under-served regions of the country. This is to be achieved by the revival of existing airports and airstrips.

It was announced that the 4th leg would focus on developing air connectivity in hilly states, islands, the north-east region, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Executing agencies refused to give clearance for six selective sites

The minister further informed that a multi-disciplinary team from the Airports Authority of India, Indian Air Force, and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had visited sites at Turtuk and Diskit in Nubra Valley and Nubra tehsil, Nyoma, Padum, Zanskar, Wakha and Kargil in the year 2021 for examining the feasibility of these sites for construction of airstrips.

However, none of the sites was found suitable for the construction of airstrips as none meets the International Civil Aviation Organization provisions or DGCA guidelines for designing runway and instrument approaches and landing considering normal air operations.

Regarding the status of the upgradation of the existing airport of Kargil district, the Union Minister disclosed that Kargil airport has been identified for the development under UDAN scheme. "An expenditure of Rs. 30 lakhs has been incurred by June 30 this year on the development of Kargil airport out of the total sanctioned budget of Rs. 9.20 crore," he said.