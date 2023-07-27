Undermining the importance of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), the National Conference and Congress announced a pre-poll alliance for the forthcoming elections of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil.

This unilateral decision of the National Conference and Congress further deepen differences among the constituents of the newly floated Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The chances of the opposition's unity in the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh appear to be bleak due to the ground situation.

After the emergence of serious differences among constituents of INDIA in Jammu and Kashmir, opposition parties going to fight each other in the coming elections of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil.

The National Conference and Congress announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming LAHDC Kargil elections likely to be held in August-September this year. Both parties announced a pre-poll alliance but the People's Democratic Party (PDP) another constituent of the I.N.D.I.A is ignored by the National Conference and Congress.

While addressing a press conference last week at Kargil senior NC and Congress leaders of Kargil district announced to fight the elections jointly.

Working president of the Ladakh unit of Congress Asgar Karbalie said that the seat-sharing arrangement will be worked out after consultation with senior leaders of both parties.

He said the pre-poll arrangement would convert into a post-poll alliance and there would be a 50/50 power-sharing formula between both the parties in the council. On the 26 seats of the LAHDC Kargil, National Conference and Congress will field 13 candidates each.

Interestingly leaders of both parties have not mentioned even a single word about PDP which has a presence in some pockets of Kargil.

In the last LAHDC Kargil elections held in 2018, the National Conference won 10 seats followed by eight seats by Congress. PDP had won two seats and BJP one while there were five Independents.

LAHDC-K elections likely to be held in September

As per reports, the Election Authority of UT Ladakh is likely to announce the election schedule for the LAHDC Kargil around August 10. Elections for 26 seats of the LAHDC Kargil are likely to be held on a single day around September 10 while counting could take place around September 14.

The entire process for the elections is likely to be completed well before September 20.

In the 30 Councilors team, 26 Councilors are elected from the respective constituencies, four Councilors are nominated from the Principal Minority and Women folk. This will be the sixth election to the LAHDC Kargil.

While LAHDC Leh came into existence in 1995, LAHDC Kargil was constituted in 2003. Both Councils have five-year terms.

Both the Councils are headed by Chairman-cum-CEC who has the rank of Cabinet Minister of a State while there are four Executive Councilors in the rank of Deputy Ministers.