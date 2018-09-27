Kiccha Sudeep-produced Ambi Ning Vayassaytho stars Ambareesh and Suhasini Maniratnam in the leads. The movie is directed by debutant Gurudatta Ganiga and it is a remake of Dhanush-directed hit Tamil movie Pa Paandi aka Power Paandi.

Sudeep and Sruthi Hariharan have played the roles of young Ambareesh and Suhasini in the film. Doddanna, Shivaraj KR Pete, Rockline Venkatesh and others are in the supporting roles.

Ambi Ning Vayassaytho has Jebin Jacob's cinematography and Kiran's editing. The movie has Arjun Janya's music. Director Prem-written 'Hey Jaleela' song and the title track have turned chartbusters.

Story:

Ambareesh plays the role of a former stunt choreographer. He commands respect everywhere except at his home. His life is filled with emptiness and after an altercation with his son, he decides to go on a soul-searching trip where he comes across his ex-flame Nandini (Suhasini). Will this bring the much-needed happiness into his life? Watch the movie to know it.

Review:

The movie has created quite a buzz. Especially, the songs have picked viewers' interest. The Tamil version was hit. Will the story recreate the magic in Sandalwood? Find it out in the viewers' words below: