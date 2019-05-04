Amazon has kicked off its Summer sale and is offering big discounts on several products across categories including smartphones. The sale will be live till May 7. During the sale, shoppers can avail discounted prices of the product, bank offers, and no cost EMI.

During the Amazon Summer Sale, SBI is offering 10 percent instant discount for using SBI debit and credit cards. This discount is also available on credit card EMI (equated monthly instalment) transactions.

Along with bank offer, there is also an exchange offer available for selective mobiles where you can get exchange value for your old smartphone. During the sale, smartphones are available with up to 40% discount along with 10% off on 'Total Damage Protection.'

Let's take a quick look at the best offers on phones available during the Amazon Summer sale.

iPhone X

iPhone X which is known as Apple's anniversary edition iPhone is available at a massive discount at the Amazon summer sale. The iPhone X is selling for a discounted price tag of Rs 69,990 for the 64 GB variant down from its original price of Rs 91,900.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The Galaxy S9 is last year's flagship offering from Samsung and it gets discounted at this summer sale. The phone is now available at Rs. 39,900. Read the full review of Samsung Galaxy S9 here.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The Galaxy M20 is the latest low budget offering from Samsung. The phone is now available at a much lower price – Rs 9,900 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. If you are looking for a smartphone under 10K, then it certainly a steal. There are other options too in this category like the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Y3, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, among others.

Honor View 20

Current flagship offering from Honor – Honor View 20 (6 GB + 128 GB storage) has received a massive discount of Rs. 5,000 and is available at the price tag of Rs 37,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 is a year-old device but its performance is promising and it is a fantastic device to buy at Rs 10,999 (4GB and 64GB storage variant) during the summer sale. The price of the phone has been slashed by Rs. 1000. If you want a good camera-focused phone with high-end performance, then it could be a good deal for you at the summer sale.

Vivo V9 Pro

Vivo launched V9 Pro last year. The phone gets a huge discount at the Amazon Summer sale and is selling at Rs 15,990. Read a full review of the phone here.

Realme U1

Realme U1 is a selfie-focused and low-budget smartphone and it is selling at a discounted price. The phone is currently available at Rs 8,999 (3GB RAM, 32GB Storage). if you are searching for a selfie-oriented phone with low-budget, then it could be the best deal for you.

Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera

Canon EOS M100 has received a hefty discount during the sale and is available with EF-M 15-45 is STM and EF-M 55-200 is STM Lens Kit at Rs. 38,990. Canon EOS M100 features 24.2-megapixel dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor.