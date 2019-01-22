Huawei' subsidiary Honor is all geared up to host the global launch event of Honor View 20 in France on 22 January.

The company's Honor View 20 keynote presentation is slated to kick off at 17:00 local time (9:30 pm IST) in Salle Pleyel, Paris. Honor has also made arrangement to live stream the entire programme online for fans to catch the live action on smartphones and PCs.

Honor View 20: All you need to know

For those unaware, Honor View 20 originally made its debut China last month. The upcoming Android flagship is touted to come with several world-first technologies.

First up, it is said to be the first ever phone to boast 48MP rear shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor and TOF (Time of Flight) 3D camera. They are powered by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing algorithm, which is capable of recognising over 60 categories and 1500 scenarios in real time and graphics processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of Kirin 980 AI chipset, can provide users with unmatched photo quality and clarity. It is also capable of capturing slow-motion videos at 960 fps (frames per seconds).

On the front, it houses 25MP with F2.0 aperture and will be powered AI algorithm to detect scenarios and help the phone capture best possible selfie at any given lighting condition.

Another praiseworthy aspect of the Honor View20 is its screen. It boasts All-view display with world-first, in-screen front camera design. Honor engineers achieved this very complex and difficult feat by using an advanced 18-layer technology stack method that carefully embeds the front camera in the display area of the screen, achieving the screen to body ratio of 91.8-percent.

Other stipulated features include Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.0 interface, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a massive 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day easily under mixed usage.

Expected price of Honor View 20:

In China, the company is offering Honor View 20 in three configurations— 6GB LPDDR4X RAM+128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256GB storage—for CNY 2,999 (approx. $441/€388/Rs 31,443), CNY 3,499(around $514/€453/Rs 36,671), and CNY 3,999(approx. $588/€517/Rs 41,911), respectively.

We expect Honor View 20 to cost little higher in Europe due to customs duty on imported products. In India, the company is expected to bring the device later this month with China market-like price as it assembles the phone locally.

Prospective consumers can pre-book the Honor View 20 in India on Amazon and Hi Honor India store.

Here's how to watch the Honor View 20 global launch on your smart device:

Interested readers can head to Honor's official launch webpage (here) at 17:00 local time (9:30 pm IST).

Key specifications of Honor View20: