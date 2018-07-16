As advertised, the much-publicised e-shopping extravaganza Amazon Prime Day sale went live in India. The company is offering huge discounts on numerous product categories including groceries smartphones, LED TVs, fashion apparels, home appliances, e-book readers, smart speakers and other sundries.

There is a big list of the devices that are getting massive discounts and it's very confusing for consumers to choose which products to buy and so to help you get a better perspective, we have listed best deals on consumer electronics offered at Amazon Prime Day sale.

Here's best that is in offing at this year's Amazon Prime Day sale in India:

Prime Day special deals for just Rs 1

Prime members who buy a TCL 139.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Smart TV get a TCL 81.28 cm (32 inches) TV for Rs 1

Select products including groceries & daily essentials for Rs. 1 by Amazon Pantry

OnePlus 6 Red – Available in the 8GB RAM + 128GB Memory variant for INR 39,999; extra up to Rs. 2,000 off on exchange

Smartphones

Honor: Up to Rs 6,000 off on Honor Dual Camera Smartphones; extra up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange, no-cost EMI starting Rs 1,111/month

Samsung: Close to Rs. 10,700 off on Samsung smartphones including Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9 series. Amazon is offering addition Rs 10,000 off via exchange deal. For the first time ever on Amazon.in, consumers can avail no-cost EMI options up to 9 months

Huawei: First time on discount, up to Rs. 5,000 off on Huawei smartphones including the new P20 Pro and P2 Lite. The company is also offering no-cost EMI options up to 12 months.

Motorola: Moto G6 starting at Rs 13,999 with extra discount up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange; Moto E5 Plus (3GB + 32 GB) can be bought for Rs 11,999 against MRP Rs 12,999 and Amazon is offering extra up to Rs 1,000 off on exchange deal

Vivo: Up to Rs 3000 off on all Vivo smartphones and extra up to Rs 6,000 cash back on the exchange.

OPPO: Close to Rs 4000 off on all OPPO smartphones and extra up to Rs 3,000 off on the exchange.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2: Prime-only flash sales at 1 pm on 16th and 12 noon on 17th July.

10.Or: 10.Or smartphones start at INR 4,999.

Consumer Electronics

· Mi 10,000 mAh Power bank for just Rs 899 against MRP Rs 1,199

· Flat 50-percent off on select headphones from Bose and Sennheiser

· Select cash discount deals on DSLRs from Canon and Nikon

· Up to 55-percent off on hard drives from Seagate and WD

· Select deals on Intel Core i3 and Core i5-based laptops from Dell, HP and Lenovo

· Premium TV (including OLED) offers from LG, Sony and TCL

· Up to 50-percent off on extension cords

Large Appliances

· Up to 40-percent off on air conditioners with No cost EMI from top brands Voltas, LG, Samsung, Carrier, Hitachi, BPL, Blue Star, Lloyd, Godrej and Whirlpool

· Up to 40-percent off on chimneys

· Up to 20-percent on washing machines & refrigerators with No-cost EMI

Amazon Devices

Echo: 45% discount on Echo Dot. Also, there will be a flash sale on Echo Spot at 3 pm (IST) today. Besides that, Amazon will also be selling Alexa enabled smart plugs, lights, cameras and more.

Kindle: Flat 25-percent off on the bestselling Kindle Paperwhite (WiFi) and also 20 percent discount on the all-new Kindle, best ever discount of 15% on the Kindle Oasis.

Fire TV: Best-ever savings on Fire TV with Amazon Pay discount of up to 100% cashback when purchased along with select TV brands. Or avail INR 300 cashback via Amazon Pay when bought with any TV during Prime Day. 30% discount on Fire TV Stick only.

Consumers can also check out Alexa enabled devices such as Eufy and Jabra. They will be available with minimum Rs 1,500 discount for purchases made on Prime Day. Eufy can be bought with 40-percent discount, Jabra Elite 65T will be available at 11-percent discount and Jabra Elite 65T Active at 10-percent discount.

Kindle Content: Prime members get 50% back through Kindle Credits on purchasing of eBooks on Prime day, subject to max INR 100 worth of credits per customer.

Kindle Unlimited: Subscription available for Rs 1388 (against Rs 2,388) only for Prime members on Prime Day.

Amazon Fashion

· Minimum 60-percent off on UCB, Lee and more

· Up to 70-percent off on backpacks by Skybags, American Tourister, Wildcraft & more

· Minimum 5-percent off on gold bars By Joyalukkas

· Up to 70-percent off on watches by Fossil, Invicta , Daniel Klein and more

· Minimum 50-percent off on men's shoes by Adidas, UCB, Red Tape and more

Home & Kitchen

· Up to 50-percent off on Kitchen Bestsellers, cleaning supplies, power and hand tools, ladders, safes and more

· Close to 60-percent off on handpicked kitchen items

· Up to 40-percent off on water bottles & flasks

Sports & Fitness

· Up to 50-percent off on sports & fitness products

· Yonex Badminton Racquets Starting at Rs 249

· Up to 40-percent off on treadmills & exercise bikes

· Close to 40-percent off on home gym & dumbbell sets

· Up to 40-percent off on fitness accessories

Daily Essentials

· Up to 40-percent off on make-up

· Minimum 30-percent off on diapers

· Minimum 30-percent off on grooming devices

· Up to 50-percent off on health care devices

· Up to 40-percent off on sports and nutrition

· Up to 45-percent off on baby strollers and carseats

· Up to 35-percent off on hair care

Amazon Brands

· Min 45-percent off on Solimo bedding range (Bedsheets & Comforters)

· Min 35-percent off on Solimo & AmazonBasics furniture range

· Up to 60-percent off on AmazonBasics electronic accessories

· Up to 50-percent off on Amazon Brand hand-picked products

· Up to 50-percent off on Vedaka range

· Up to 35-percent off on Solimo dry fruits & nuts

· Up to 40-percent off on Presto floor cleaners

Books, Games & More

· Minimum 60-percent off on popular books

· Minimum 50-percent off: fiction & non-fiction books, academic books and children's books

· Minimum Rs 2,000 off on latest gaming consoles

· Up to 40-percent off latest games and accessories

· Up to 70-percent off on Kaspersky Antivirus Software

· Minimum 25-percent off on Office and Tally

Toys

· Up to 45-percent off on indoor and Outdoor toys

· Up to 40-percent off on Lego, Nerf, Mattel, Barbie and more

International deals (will start at midnight)

· Up to 30-percent off on Seagate hard drives and Sandisk storage devices

· Up to 40-percent off on Tommy Hilfiger clothing & accessories

· Up to 30-percent off on Garmin wearables

· Up to 60-percent off on Invicta premium watches

Deals by Small & Medium businesses

· Up to 50-percent off on Indian Art Villa's copper & steel range

· Up to 30-percent off on 3D printers by Flashforge

· 80-percent off on all fashion Jewelry by Jewel Rush

· Minimum 60-percent off on women's clothing by Mimosa

· Up to 70% off on backpacks by Polestar

Deals by start-ups on Amazon Launchpad

· Over 250 deals by 180 cool products listed under Amazon Launchpad

· Over 70-percent off on TAGG products

· Up to 65-percent off on CrossBeats Raga wireless bluetooth earphones

· Over 25-percent off on Gods backpacks

· Up to 55-percent off on Mamaearth products

· Over 50-percent off on Impower self-defence spray

· Over 50-percent off on Heapwell Matcha tea

Amazon Programs you should know

· Amazon Pantry: Prime members shopping for Rs 1000 on Amazon Pantry during Prime day will get additional savings of Rs 2400 over the next one year. Members can also purchase over 500 items at discounts of 30 - 90-percent, with a few products at Rs 1

· Subscribe & Save: Prime members can save flat 40-percent off if they subscribe to a product. Post creating a subscription, members will get automatic delivery of their products every month

· Amazon Family: Prime members can get flat 45-percent off diaper subscriptions over & above already low prices on Amazon.in

Amazon Shop & Save

Amazon Prime members can save big with 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards, 10% cashback on Amazon Pay balance. For purchases above INR 50,000 using HDFC Bank cards, members can save up to INR 10,000!

The Prime subscribers can also collect and use over Rs 4,500 exclusive coupons to get additional discounts. Coupon discounts can be clubbed with deal discounts in order to get the lowest price ever on a particular product. Furthermore, Prime members who have watched a video on Primevideo.com between 3rd and 13 July for the first time are eligible for top discount coupons on brands like Fossil, Ustraa, Milton, Davidoff and more.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Amazon.