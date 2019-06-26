Amazon has announced July 15 and July 16 as the dates for its Prime Day sale in which one million deals will be offered worldwide. India will avail the 48 hours of the annual sale for the third time.

Amazon will be launching products from AmazonBasics, and have Samsung's new launches and One Plus phones during the sale. It also has plans of releasing 14 Prime Video titles in the days leading up to the sale.

The deals on smartphones across all major price points will be better than last year's Prime Day sale. The retail giant has been promising a nose dip in its prices on over 5,000 electronic products.

The biggest attraction in the Prime Day sale will be the discount on televisions. Amazon will be offering about 50 per cent discount on televisions and home appliances. It will also be a great time to avail Amazon's home-products such as Kindle, Fire Stick and smart speakers, which might be on heavy offers.

Amazon's sale in 2018 included about 100 million products. Its sale had grown by 60 per cent, breaking records set by Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales together. The company surpassed 100 million customers in 2018 and is planning to see a higher number of customer additions this year.

Considering the sale in 2018 where Amazon sold products worth Rs 24,939 crore, the company is trying to create a new sales record with more number of customers, longer time of sale and larger discounts. The addition of groceries in the sales categories might also enhance the sale in India.

As per reports, Amazon will be offering 10 per cent discount on the purchase of products via HDFC credit and debit cards. It would be a great time to avail products through no-cost EMIs as well.