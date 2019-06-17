Xiaomi is a household brand in India and its products have been well received by critics and consumers alike. One of the biggest reasons why Xiaomi phones fair so well in the Indian market is affordable and competitive pricing. But it looks like consumers are going to get more value out of their purchase of Xiaomi phones with the Mi Days sale exclusively on Amazon.

The Mi Days sale is already live and runs through June 21. During this time, buyers can pick up one of the Mi or Redmi phones on discount and save up to Rs 6,500 in addition to other offers. Xiaomi's latest releases are not part of the Mi Days sale, but buyers can get a sound deal on some of the company's best-sellers.

Check out all the worthy deals on Xiaomi smartphones during Mi Days sale below:

Redmi 6A (2GB+16GB): Rs 5,999 (Rs 1,000 off)

Redmi 6A (3GB+32GB): Rs 6,499 (Rs 1,500 off)

Mi A2 (4GB+64GB): Rs 10,999 (Rs 6,500 off)

Mi A2 (6GB+128GB): Rs 15,999 (Rs 4,500 off)

Redmi Y2 (3GB+32GB): Rs 7,999 (Rs 2,500 off)

Redmi Y2 (4GB+64GB): Rs 9,999 (Rs 3,500 off)

Redmi 6 Pro 3GB+32GB: Rs 8,999 (Rs 2,500 off)

Redmi 6 Pro 4GB+64GB: Rs 9,999 (Rs 3,500 off)

Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB+64GB: Rs 10,999 (Rs 4,000 off)

Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB+64GB: Rs 11,999 (Rs 5,000 off)

Redmi 6: 3GB+64GB: Rs 7,499 (Rs 3,000 off)

Redmi 5 2GB+16GB: Rs 5,999 (Rs 2,500 off)

Besides these offers, Xiaomi is taking advantage of its limited period sale on Amazon to host open sale for two its newest smartphones, Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3. The Redmi Y3 comes in two variants, 3GB+32GB for Rs 9,999 and 4GB+64GB for Rs 11,999, while the Redmi 7 starts at Rs 7,999. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange and 5 percent additional discount with Axis Bank Debit and Credit card EMI.