OnePlus has become a household name in India with its successful smartphone lineup that has fulfilled the demand for premium smartphones without breaking the bank. While OnePlus offers its phones at competitive prices, it isn't known to offer discounts. But when it does, consumers jump at the first opportunity to grab the deal.

If you've been waiting for some exciting offers on OnePlus phones, you're in luck. Two of the most recent flagships are up for grabs with a steep discount and it should give consumers a good reason to upgrade. OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones are available with good discount and buyers should grab the offer while it lasts.

Amazon India is offering OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro with up to Rs 10,000 discount. But that is subject to certain conditions. However, if you have an HDFC Bank Debit or credit card, OnePlus 7 Pro fetches Rs 2,000 off and OnePlus 7T gets Rs 1,500 off. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on both the phones as well.

If you're looking to maximize discounts, buyers can get up to Rs 7,000 off on exchange and an additional Rs 500 off on using the HDFC Bank debit card. With these benefits, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro can get up to Rs 10,000 worth discounts, making both these OnePlus flagships worth every penny.

OnePlus 7T [REVIEW] was launched in September starting at Rs 37,999, but it is now available starting at Rs 34,999 along with additional discounts. Similarly, the OnePlus 7 Pro, which came out last year, starting at Rs 48,999 is now available for Rs 39,999. The OnePlus 7 Pro still has an edge over the OnePlus 7T, but the 90Hz refresh rate in the latter model makes a compelling statement in its favor. Here's a quick rundown of the features in both phones:

OnePlus 7T

Display: 6.55-inch 90Hz fluid AMOLED Full HD+ resolution

Main camera: 48+12+16MP triple rear camera

Front camera: 16MP

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 3,800mAh with Warp Charge 30T

OS: OxygenOS 10

Add-ons: In-display fingerprint scanner, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, and more

OnePlus 7 Pro