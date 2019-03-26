After hosting the Apple Fest last weekend, American e-commerce giant Amazon is back with another round of promotional sale campaign dubbed as—'Fab Phones Fest'—and this time, it will be offering lucrative deals on just on iPhones but also on several mobile brands such as Samsung, Honor, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus, among others.

As part of the Fab Phones Fest, Amazon will be offering up to 40-percent discount, 5-percent cash back for SBI credit (if used for EMI), no cost EMI starting at Rs 667 per month, also value-added service such as total damage protection and pay on delivery options.

To further sweeten the deal, Amazon will be giving away up to Rs 10,000 extra off for the customers who are ready to part their old phones in exchange for the new mobile. This will be valid until March 28.

Here are top deals available on Amazon's Fab Phones Fest:

Realme U1 is available for the lowest price ever of Rs 9,999 and customers can also claim Rs 1,000 instant discount on all Credit & Debit cards

Vivo V15 Pro is available for Rs 28,990 and Rs 2,000 extra off via exchange deal. There is also No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,416 per month

Apple iPhone X can be bought for Rs 73,999 with No Cost EMI starting Rs 8,222 per month

Samsung Galaxy S9 for Rs 48,900 and customers can claim Rs 9,000 extra off via exchange deal

OPPO F11 Pro for Rs 24,990 with Rs 3,000 extra off on exchange and there is also No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,083 per month option

OPPO F9 Pro for Rs 19,990 with Rs 4,000 extra off on exchange and consumers will have the option of No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,221 per month

Honor 8C at lowest price ever of Rs 9,999

Samsung Galaxy M20 available at Rs 10,990

Honor Play at the lowest price of Rs 14,999 with Rs 1,000 extra off via exchange deal

LG V40 at Rs 49,990 and Rs 10,000 extra off via exchange deal

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 available at Rs 7,999

Reuters

Xiaomi Redmi 6A can be bought for Rs 5,499 and get Rs 500 Amazon Pay cashback on prepaid orders

Samsung Galaxy S10 for Rs 66,900 with via exchange deal offer

Honor View20 available for Rs 37,999 with Rs 4,000 extra off via exchange deal

Samsung Galaxy M10 for Rs 7,900

Xiaomi Mi A2 at the lowest price ever of Rs 11,999 and Rs 2,000 extra off via exchange deal

Vivo Y83 Pro available for Rs 10,990 against Rs 16,990 with Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback on prepaid orders and No Cost EMI starting Rs 1,998 per month

OnePlus 6T available for Rs 37,999 with INR 2,000 extra off via exchange deal

Nokia 8.1 available at Rs 29,999 and Rs 2,000 extra off via exchange deal

Huawei Y9 available for Rs 14,990 against Rs 18,990 and also customer can claim No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,498 per month

Redmi 6 Pro available for Rs 8,999 against Rs 11,499

Honor 8X available for Rs 13,999 against Rs 17,999

Beside mobile phones, Amazon is offering really good deals on power banks, phone cases and other accessories during the Fab Phones Fest.