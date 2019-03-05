If you have been waiting for an opportune moment to buy yourself a new smartphone, this is it, as the American e-commerce giant Amazon has kicked off 'Fab Phones Fest' in India from March 5 and is slated to conclude later this week on March 7.

In the three-day Fab Phones Fest, Amazon in collaboration with several mobile brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Honor and many others is offering lucrative deals on popular handsets including OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Redmi Y2, V9 Pro and many more.

Amazon is offering up to 40-percent off on mobiles and accessories,5-percent instant bank discount (up to Rs 1,500) on the purchase of select mobile phones on HDFC bank debit and credit card and EMI options, exchange offers up to Rs 9,000 and No Cost EMI starting Rs 666 per month.

Furthermore, consumers can also opt for Total Damage Protection for a nominal fee and avail Pay on Delivery option, as well.

Top deals offered at Amazon Fab Phones Fest:

OnePlus 6T is available prices starting at Rs 37,999, but it can be bought for as low as Rs 25,999 via exchange deal and if you happen to have HDFC card, you can claim extra 5-percent off

Apple's anniversary iPhone X (review) can be grabbed for Rs 74,999 and Rs 91,900

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (review) can be bought for Rs 39,999 against MRP: Rs 74,690

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (review) available for Rs 7,999 against Rs Rs 10,499

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro available for Rs 10,900 against MRP: Rs 15,999 and available on EMI starting Rs 2,000 per month

Redmi 6A now available at lowest price ever Rs 6,499

Realme U1 for lowest price ever of Rs 12,499

Honor 8X is available for Rs 14,999 and consumers can even claim Rs 1,000 extra off via exchange deal

Vivo V9 Pro available for Rs 15,990 + Rs 2,000 extra off via exchange deal

Amazon is offering Oppo F9 Pro for Rs 19,990 against MRP Rs 25,990 and additional Rs 2,000 extra off via exchange deal

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

There are several other phones, consumers can head to Amazon India on the website or on the mobile app and find the best deals by clicking the 'Fab Phones Fest'. If you buy any one of the aforementioned mobiles, please do share your thoughts in the comments section below.