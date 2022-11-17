Amazon begins mass layoffs to combat "unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment"

E-commerce giant Amazon.com has announced that it will lay off almost 10,000 employees as the firm eyes combating the negative effects of an "unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment," western media outlets reported.

According to a Reuters report, the layoff will primarily affect the retail and human resource development sections of the company.

"We continue to face an unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment. In light of this, we've been working over the last few months to further prioritize what matters most to our customers and the business," said Amazon's Senior Vice President of Devices and Services Dave Limp.

Reports said that impacted employees have already received an email regarding the termination of their posts, but the company has given two months for them to find a new role within the firm.

Amazon has also assured support to these employees which includes a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement offerings.

Several economic experts strongly believe that the world is at the tip of a recession, and global economic headwinds happening now, along with the geopolitical tensions in Europe are indicating something worse than the economic crisis which happened in 2008.

Earlier in October, David Malpass, the president of the World Bank had also warned that the world economy is way too close to a downturn, as inflation continues to badly affect several nations across the world, along with a drastic decrease in capital inflows.

Recently, quoting people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is planning to cut 3,700 employees from Twitter, which he bought recently.

Considering the current scenario, Musk is also likely to ask employees to refrain from working from home and coming to offices soon.