Amarnath Yatra sees huge rush of pilgrims, 3.21 lakh had 'darshan' in 19 days

Over 3.21 lakh devotees have undertaken the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in the last 19 days since it commenced on July 3, as another batch of 3,536 pilgrims left Jammu for Kashmir on Tuesday.

Officials said, "A fresh batch of 3,536 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu today in two escorted convoys for the Valley. The first convoy of 48 vehicles carrying 1,250 Yatris left at 3.33 a.m. for Baltal base camp, while the second convoy of 84 vehicles carrying 2,286 Yatris left at 4.06 a.m. for Pahalgam base camp."

"There is a huge rush of yatris as thousands of pilgrims daily report from different parts of the country at twin base camps to undertake the Yatra," the officials said.

Bhumi Pujan of 'Chhari Mubarak' (Lord Shiva's Holy) was performed at Pahalgam on July 10. The Chhari Mubarak was taken to Pahalgam by a group of seers led by the sole custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, Mahant Swami Deependra Giri, from its seat at the Dashnami Akhara Building in Srinagar to Pahalgam. In Pahalgam, the Chhari Mubarak was taken to the Gauri Shankar temple, where the Bhumi Pujan was held.

The Chhari Mubarak was then taken back to its seat at the Dashnami Akhara building. It will start its final journey towards the cave shrine from Dashnami Akhara temple in Srinagar on August 4 and will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, marking the official conclusion of the Yatra.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them based on faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

Additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police. The Army has deployed over 8,000 special commandos to secure the passage of the pilgrims this year.

Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route. Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot. This trek takes a pilgrim four days to get to the cave shrine. And, those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after having darshan.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

(With inputs from IANS)