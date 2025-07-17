The Indian Army swiftly responded to a crisis involving hundreds of Amarnath Yatris stranded due to a landslide. This natural disaster, triggered by relentless rainfall, occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, a region notorious for its unpredictable weather and challenging terrain.

The incident unfolded on a Wednesday evening at approximately 7:15 p.m., when a significant landslide struck Z Morh, located between Rayalpathri and Brarimarg. This sudden geological event led to the abrupt suspension of the Yatra movement, leaving numerous pilgrims in a precarious situation.

The Indian Army, renowned for its rapid and coordinated responses, quickly mobilized its detachment stationed at Brarimarg. This prompt deployment was crucial in ensuring the safety and comfort of the stranded pilgrims.

Approximately 500 Yatris were accommodated in Army tents, where they received tea and potable water to sustain them through the night. This immediate response was vital in maintaining the morale and well-being of the pilgrims, who found themselves in a challenging environment amidst continued rainfall.

In addition to the Army's efforts, nearly 3,000 additional pilgrims found refuge in nearby langars set up between Brarimarg and Z Morh. These community kitchens played a critical role in extending support by providing shelter and hot meals to the stranded individuals.

Coordinated Rescue Efforts

One particularly urgent situation involved a seriously ill pilgrim stranded between two landslide-prone points at Rayalpathri. The Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of the Army, known for their bravery and efficiency, launched a manual stretcher evacuation despite the slippery slopes and adverse weather conditions. The patient was successfully rescued and brought to Rayalpathri, from where an ambulance transported him for advanced medical treatment. This life-saving operation underscores the Indian Army's dedication to protecting civilians in high-altitude and disaster-prone zones.

Senior officers, including the Camp Director at Brarimarg and the Indian Army's Company Commander, were present on the ground to oversee the rescue operations. They confirmed that the situation is now stable and under control, although Army personnel continue to maintain high alert as light rain persists in the region. This vigilance is crucial in ensuring the safety of the pilgrims as the Amarnath Yatra progresses amid unpredictable weather conditions.

As the Yatra continues, the Army stands firm, walking in step with every pilgrim through every challenge. This incident is a reminder of the Army's role as a pillar of strength for the nation, providing assistance and protection in times of need.

Related