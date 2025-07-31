The annual Amarnath Yatra, a significant pilgrimage in Hinduism, has reached a remarkable milestone in 2025, with over four lakh devotees visiting the sacred cave shrine. This achievement was announced by Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also chairs the Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board (SAAB). Expressing his gratitude on social media, he stated, "Baba Amarnath makes the impossible, possible. With his blessings, the Holy Yatra today crossed the figure of 4 Lakh. I bow to Lord Shiva for this miracle and express my gratitude to everyone involved in making the holy pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees."

The Amarnath Yatra is not merely a physical journey but a profound spiritual expedition. As the Lieutenant Governor noted, this pilgrimage is "incomparable not because it's arduous and challenging but because it's an inimitable journey into pure bliss." It offers devotees a chance to connect with their inner selves, filling their hearts with deep trust and infinite gratitude.

This year's pilgrimage holds particular significance, occurring after a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Despite this, the successful completion of the Yatra by such a large number of devotees is a testament to the resilience and unity of the people.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the record number of darshans and the arrival of devotees from across the country and the globe were a testament to India's unity and its resolve to overcome challenges.

Security and Logistics

The Yatra began on July 3 and is set to conclude on August 9, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals. The pilgrimage involves a trek to the cave shrine located at 3,888 meters above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas. The shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure, believed by devotees to symbolize the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. This structure is known to wax and wane with the phases of the moon, adding to the mystical allure of the pilgrimage.

Devotees can approach the cave shrine via two routes: the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route. The trek from Pahalgam takes four days, while those using the Baltal base camp can return the same day after having the darshan. The movement of Yatris from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu was temporarily suspended due to maintenance work on the track from Pahalgam to the cave shrine. However, devotees were later allowed to proceed from the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district.

Security has been a paramount concern for this year's Yatra, especially in light of the recent terror attack. The Indian Army, along with other security forces, has been actively involved in ensuring the safety of the pilgrims. On July 28, a significant operation named Operation Mahadev was conducted in the upper reaches of the Dachigam national park in Srinagar, resulting in the elimination of three hardcore Pakistani terrorists, including Suleman Shah and his associates Abu Hamza and Jibran Bhai. This operation was a crucial step in maintaining the security of the region and ensuring the safety of the pilgrims.