At the time when security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, militant group Hizbul Mujahideen has released an audio clip, assuring the pilgrims that they are safe and have nothing to worry about.

In the audio clip, a voice, believed to be that of Riyaz Naikoo, the commander of the terror group, said that the Hizbul Mujahideen has no plans to carry out any attack and pilgrims could even travel without any kind of security cover.

"You don't need any security as you are our guests,'' the voice in the clip is heard saying.

"Recently J&K DGP SP Vaid said that the security of the Amarnath yatra has been beefed-up, as militants are planning to attack the yatra. This is not true. We don't have any plan to attack Amarnath yatra and will never attack them,'' the message said. "They (yatris) are coming here to fulfil their religious obligations. We have never attacked the Amarnath yatra in the past as our fight is not with the yatris. Our fight is with those people who are committing atrocities on our people and those who forced us to pick up the gun,'' it added.

The message went on to say that the Hizbul Mujahideen also had no issues with Kashmiri Pandits and those who migrated to other states from the valley could return to their homes. However, it did say that separate colonies for them must not be established.

International Business Times, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is set to begin from Pahalgam in South Kashmir and Baltal in central Kashmir on June 28 and will go on for a period of two months.

Hizbul's assurance comes just a day after it was reported that security forces had been put on high alert in view of the intelligence agencies' warning that about 20 terrorists, mostly of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, have sneaked into the valley and plan to attack the pilgrims.

In tune, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reportedly formed a special motorcycle squad to monitor the activities during the pilgrimage and keep an eye on possible troublemakers.