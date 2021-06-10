The much-touted three-member panel, constituted by the high-command to end 'infighting' in the Punjab Congress, has submitted its report to party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

The panel, headed by the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, has prepared its report after series of meetings with Members of Parliament (MPs), ministers, and legislators from Punjab to seek to end factionalism in the state unit of the party.

Amarinder to continue as 'captain' of Punjab Congress

Although the panel has suggested that cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh should be 'suitably accommodated', the committee reportedly observed that majority of the MLAs are in favour of allowing Captain Amarinder Singh to lead to the party in coming assembly elections.

Sources said that despite factionalism in the party, Amarinder Singh is still enjoying the support of the majority of party MLAs so the panel has suggested that there was no need for a change of guard in the state.

Sidhu is likely to be 'rehabilitated' suitable

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has raised a banner of revolt against the style of functioning of Amarinder Singh is likely to be 'rehabilitated'. The panel, sources said, has recommended that Sidhu should be accommodated in the Cabinet. Sidhu had quitted the Cabinet in July 2019 after being divested of local bodies portfolio by Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh.

Panel conducts one-to-one meetings with leaders

Instead of meeting in groups, the panel had conducted one-to-one meetings with all MPs, ministers, and legislators. The four-day-long exercise was started on May 31 and concluded on June 4 after meeting with Captain Amarinder Singh at Delhi.

Notably, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had constituted a panel on May 28 to hold discussions with all MPs, ministers, and MLAs to end infighting in the Punjab Congress. The three-member panel was headed by the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and has former Delhi MP JP Agarwal and Harish Rawat as its members.