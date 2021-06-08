Meet 112-year-old Jeeto, who is probably country's oldest woman to beat deadly COVID as her samples were tested 'negative' on Monday evening after 10 days of treatment in a hospital at Jallandhar.

A native of Phagwara Punjab, the elderly woman, according to doctors, recovered from the deadly virus due to her strong immune system, willpower, and positive attitude. The super-centenarian had a miraculous recovery due to her age. She is projected to be the oldest person in India, who survived and fought the battle against COVID-19 valiantly.

Her oxygen saturation level was 80-85 during admission to the hospital



Quoting doctors, who treated the elderly woman, reports said that Jeeto was brought to the hospital on May 28 evening in critical condition. Her oxygen saturation level was between 80-85 at that time. The woman's COVID samples were tested positive on May 29 and doctors started her treatment as per set protocol to treat the deadly virus. She was immediately put on oxygen support.

According to doctors, the elderly woman was timely shifted to the hospital, so her treatment was also started on the time. Within four days she was removed from oxygen supported by the improvement in her conditions.

The woman eats vegetables grown in the kitchen garden



Family members of the 'fighter woman' said that apart from doing her routine work, she regularly works in the kitchen garden to grow vegetables. She eats vegetables grown in the kitchen garden. On May 28, she fell unconscious while working in the kitchen and was tested COVID positive the next day in the hospital.

Woman's immune system was strong enough to recover



According to doctors, the immune system of the elderly woman was so strong which helped her to recover from the deadly virus. Even at this stage of life, she was a very active and cooperative health staff those who treated her.

A 110-year-old man had recovered from the virus earlier



According to media reports, earlier it was a 110-year-old man from Hydrabad, who became the oldest person to beat the deadly virus. Ramananda Teertha,110, a priest, had defeated the virus and is back on his feet.

The priest was admitted into the hospital as he had mild symptoms on April 24. He had no co-morbidities. The priest is said to have lived in an ashram situated in Keesara that is in the Himalayas.