Director Sreenu Vaitla's 2018 Telugu movie Amar Akbar Anthony (AAA/Antony) starring Ravi Teja and Ileana D'Cruz has received positive review and rating from the international audience.

Amar Akbar Anthony is an action comedy drama film and director Srinu Vaitla has co-written the script for it with Vamsi Rajesh Kondaveeti. The movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukuri under their banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.33 hours.

Amar Akbar Anthony story: Set in the US, the movie is about three strikingly similar looking guys with contrasting personalities. Is it a single guy with three shades? or are there three guys with similar looks? The answer to these questions forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Ravi Teja has done justice to all three different roles and his performance is the highlight of Amar Akbar Anthony. Ileana D'Cruz, who has made comeback to Tollywood, has done a good job and her chemistry with the hero is one of the attractions. Vikramjeet Virk, Sunil, Abhimanyu Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Srinivasa Reddy and Vennela Kishore are also among the big assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Amar Akbar Anthony has rich production values. S Thaman's background score and songs, Venkat C Dileep's beautiful picturisation and locales, Srinu Vaitla's trademark comedy and punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the film-goers.

Amar Akbar Anthony reviews live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Stay locked to this page to read the audiences response.

Watch Amar Akbar Anthony official trailer here: