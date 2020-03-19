Amanda Bynes has confirmed her pregnancy after the actress announced it on social media by sharing photo along with her fiance Paul Michael.

The actress on Instagram shared a pair of pictures, a selfie with her fiance and another a ultra sound scan with a caption "Baby in making."

However, the ultrascan post was removed shortly thereafter.

Amanda's attorney asks for privacy

As per eonline.com Amanda's attorney in a statement said "Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues."

"We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better." the statement added.

Couple had broken off this month

She is in an on and off relationship with Paul Michael, who confirmed they'd broken off their engagement earlier this month but it seems they've since gotten back together.

Bynes rose to prominence as a child star in the late 1990s and early 2000s on Nickelodeon through the sketch comedy series All That (1996–2000), and its spinoff series The Amanda Show (1999–2002).

Bynes made her feature film debut starring as Kaylee in Big Fat Liar (2002), and later went on to star in a number of successful movies, including What a Girl Wants (2003), She's the Man (2006), Hairspray (2007), Sydney White (2007) and Easy A (2010).

The former child star, now 33, dealt with mental-health and substance abuse issues for years. Last year it was reported she was pursuing a career in fashion.