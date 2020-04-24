Amala Paul has been bustling with energy in the recent years. Her love for yoga and journey in the spirtual parth have brought a lot of visible changes in her. Now, the actress has opened up on a ritual that she is following on new moon day.

On her Instagram account, Amala Paul shared pictures of her pulling off Shirshasana (head stand pose) in shorts on the beach side. The actress has written about the 'new moon ritual.

"NEW MOON - FRESH START

.

.

A time to set your INTUTIONS, like planting seeds. I have been following this POWERFUL RITUAL during #newmoon to take some time to myself, be introspective and bring to the surface everything I want to RESET, REALIGN and INITIATE in my life.

A time to REFLECT, PLAN and IMAGINE or just simply be GRATEFUL.

.

.

I set an intention to feel truly CARED for and SECURE in MY BODY. To let go of PERFECTION, embrace my FLAWED-SELF and to surrender to the FLOW OF LIFE.

To remind myself that accumulating MATERIAL OBJECTS or SHALLOW RELATIONSHIPS won't lead to a genuine SENSE OF SECURITY - that comes from deep sense of SELF-LOVE and SELF-RESPECT.

To be GRATEFUL for what I have been able to enjoy and the DEEPER CONNECTIONS I have been able to make during this SELF-SEQUESTERING. #newmoonritual. [sic]" She wrote on her Instagram account.