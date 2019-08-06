Kollywood celebrities often speak on important issues bothering the country and use of social media platforms to express their views on important matters. One such occasion was when Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes a few years ago.

From Rajinikanth to Suriya, many had commented on demonetisation and also faced wrath after the BJP's ambitious move failed to reap the desired results. There are also instances where the Kollywood actors have used social media platforms to convey important messages to the people of Tamil Nadu.

However, the stars, except for Kamal Haasan, have maintained silence this time over the abolition of Article 370 which abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

While Rajinikanth, Suriya and many others have not responded to the issue, one actress who has dared to react to the issue is Amala Paul, whose controversial movie Aadai hit the screens recently.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision, she tweeted, "#Article370Abolished : IMO it's a healthy, hopeful, and much needed change. It's not an easy task, it takes a courageous leader like our honorable @PMOIndia to implement decisions like these. Praying for peaceful days ahead! #UnityIsPeace #JaiHind [sic]."

The BJP government scrapped Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir through a Presidential Order and formed two Union Territories in its place on Monday, August 5.

Amala Paul's comment has met with mixed reviews. Her fans have hailed her for taking courage to comment when many big names have remained silent fearing backlash from the pro-Dravidian politics.

Find out select-few comments made by netizens on Twitter to her tweet:

Aadhan: After #Demonitization some celebraties congratulate Modi now today some stats are celebrating scrapping of #Article370 . How stupid these stars are .... With out knowing the cause and effect of the issue. Now all these stars will buy a land in Kashmir to enjoy their holidays

Manuel Jasper: And you lost a lot of Tamil fans today....

SkVy: Being in TN film industry taking this stance is brave kudos amala

Arun Vishwanathan: I never knew you'd voice out such an opinion being from the Tamil industry.

We need more such sensible voices from down south!

Karthik Robben: Hate You Ammu for this :( Sorry :(

HeroCanbeAnyone: When actors talk against BJP then it is not political statements? They won't lose fans? But an actress talks abt united India not even BJP, then she'll lose fans ah..

Ramprabhu: You need guts to support this.. You did it. There may me people who may do personal abuse.. don't care.. Ignore.

Nagalakshmi: Love you!!!! Simply Simply love you!!!!! It needs a lot of guts and much more than you needed for Aadai to voice out your true opinion in appreciation of the Integration and a stronger India,knowing full well that here in TN virulent haters and anti establishment are most