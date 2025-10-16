Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surprised the world with the pregnancy announcement. The duo had maintained a strong silence on the speculations around Katrina's pregnancy. And it seems like it was around the last trimester of Kat's due date that the couple made the news public. In a recent interview, Vicky has hinted at how the due date is right around the corner.

Vicky was speaking to Yuvaa when he mentioned how excited he is to be a father. "Just being a dad. Really looking forward to it. I think it's a huge blessing, and exciting times," he said. Further talking about the baby, Vicky accidentally revealed, "Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon." (I don't think I am going to leave the house after that)

Vicky's statement was filled with some adorable comments on Reddit. Many felt that the actor was blushing and the happiness was genuine. Some felt he just was unable to contain the excitement. Some even claimed that since Katrina had been wanting to be a mother for so long, she would be a phenomenal mommy to the child.

"They will be good parents. Katrina has wanted a baby for so long, and now the baby is almost here," read a comment.

"Yeah, really happy for her. I was also ecstatic for her wedding, haha. She had to wait so long for it, too. She always wanted to have a family of her own, but all of it took time, so it makes one really happy for her when it finally happens," another comment read.

Sunny Kaushal reacts

Vicky's statement comes a few days after his brother, Sunny Kaushal, spoke about the new member ready to join the family. "Sabhi ko badi khushi hai, and nervous bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake (Everyone is happy and nervous, also. We do not know what will happen ahead. Waiting for that day to come)," Sunny had said at an event in Mumbai.

As per reports, Katrina Kaif is all set to give birth towards the end of October.