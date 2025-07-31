Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif remain one of the most loved celebrity couples. Known for keeping a low profile, the duo rarely shares glimpses of their personal life on social media.

On Wednesday, a video of the couple went viral, reportedly showing them taking a ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug for post-birthday celebrations. The two were seen twinning in white—Katrina wore an oversized white shirt, baggy pants, and a cap, while Vicky sported a white shirt paired with blue jeans. They avoided the paparazzi, stepping out of their car amidst heavy traffic and making their way to the jetty.

However, Katrina's oversized outfit and her attempt to hide her face reignited long-standing pregnancy rumors. Social media buzzed with speculation, with one viral clip captioned, "Parenthood loading? Katrina's comfy outfit during her latest outing with Vicky reignites pregnancy buzz."

The video circulated widely on Reddit, with some users claiming she might be two months pregnant and could announce the news when the time is right.

Parenthood loading? Katrina’s comfy outfit during latest outing with Vicky reignites pregnancy buzz ?#katrinakaif #vickykaushal pic.twitter.com/paijVrs3Ih — Glamour Alert (@realglamalert) July 30, 2025

One user wrote, "Looks like she is pregnant. I could be wrong, though!"

Another commented, "Yes, she does look pregnant," while a third said, "Kat looks pregnant... fingers crossed."

Some fans offered their blessings, with one writing, "Swami, please bless them with twins," and another saying, "I pray for good news for them. Her oversized clothes, she looks different, and her walk, too."

At the same time, many users expressed frustration over the constant speculation, pointing out that it's a personal matter and should be respected. Several fans came to Katrina's defence, emphasising that she'll share the news when she's ready.

One netizen offered a more rational take, writing, "Hmmm, looks like it. But it could also just be her shirt ballooning due to the wind and giving that illusion. Time will tell."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021. Over the years, similar rumours about Katrina's pregnancy have surfaced multiple times, though the couple has largely remained silent on the topic.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina's pregnancy rumours

During the trailer launch of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about the ongoing pregnancy buzz around Katrina Kaif.

Vicky had said, "As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will share with you)."

Work front



Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, while Vicky Kaushal appeared in Bad Newz. He will next be seen in the historical drama Chhava.