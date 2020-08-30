Allu Arvind launched the first look poster of Amaram Akhilam Prema, which is directed by Edward Jonathan. The producer, who is the founder of Aha, also announced the date of its release on his OTT platform.

Producer Allu Arvind released the poster of Amaram Akhilam Prema on August 29, via a digital LIVE interaction with director Edward Jonathan and producer Vijay Ram, who also plays the male lead in the film that is a beautiful story that defines love in all its forms.

Amaram Akhilam Prema is a quintessential tale of love in its purest form, the bond between a father and his daughter and stays true to its tag line of Preminchadam ante premisthune undatam. Vijay Ram and Shivshakti Sachdeva are playing the leads in the film, while senior actor Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar and Annapurna essay key roles.

Film written & directed by Jonathan Edwards, produced by Vijay Ram

The film has been written and directed by Jonathan Edwards, and produced by Vijay Ram and is slated to release September 18 on aha. Aha Video "A story of limitless love, #AmaramAkhilamPrema! Premieres September 18, on @ahavideoIN. @MeShivShakti #VijayRam #JonathanEdwards #Radhan #SrikanthIyengar.

The poster of Amaram Akhilam Prema impressed filmgoers and raised a lot of curiosity and expectations about the movie. Young audience are eagerly looking forward to its release on digital platform. Talking about its releases, Allu Arvind said, "I am very happy that we are joining such a passionate team to take the film to the audience. I am delighted to introduce such new talent into the industry."