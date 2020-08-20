Stylish star Allu Arjun's father Aravind, who is one of the noted Tollywood producers, is planning to rope in superstar Mahesh Babu and Junior NTR for multi-starrer film to be made on the lines of RRR movie.

Allu Aravind ventured into Over-the-top media services and launched his own OTT platform called Aha earlier this year. Besides buying the rights of some films, the producer has been planning to make a series of original movies and web series for his OTT. He has already roped a few directors and actors and is in the process of bringing more people on board.

The latest we hear is that Allu Aravind is planning to bring Mahesh Babu and Junior NTR together for a movie, which will be made on the scale of RRR movie. According to the reports, both actors have given their consent for this multistarrer and an official announcement will be made soon regarding this film. He has already roped in top writers to write a suitable script that matches their stardom.

Junior NTR is currently working with mega power star Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's much talked about movie, which is expected to hit the screens in 2021. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is set to start the shooting of Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The shooting to both RRR movie and Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been stalled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. They are expected to complete these films next year. Once they wrap them up, mega-producer Allu Aravind is planning to take this film on the floors next year.

However, many fans and people from the Telugu film industry are wondering why producer Allu Aravind ignored Allu Arjun, who is equally popular and can be a suitable choice for his multi-starrer film. A few even feel whether the stylish star declined to work with Mahesh Babu or Junior NTR in the movie.