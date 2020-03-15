Within a short span of his acting career, Tiger Shroff has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself in the industry. He never fails to amaze and surprise his audience with his daredevil stunts, high-flying action sequences and impeccable dance moves. There's hardly anyone who could match up to his flexibility and maneuvers. Kids consider him as a superhero and even Telugu star Allu Arjun's son Ayaan is fond of Tiger so much so that he wishes to see him live in action.

Ayaan, who seems to be an avid fan of Tiger, was seen expressing his desire to meet his favourite star and watch him pulling off those high-octane stunts on the sets of Baaghi 3. Amazed by Ayaan's gesture, Allu Arjun couldn't resist himself from sharing the video of his son who has given Tiger a new name called Tiger Squash.

Tagging Tiger in the video and Allu Arjun wrote, "He calls you Tiger Squash. It's very cute so I didn't change it. Ayaan is obsessed about Baaghi 1 and 2. The video was meant to catch Tiger's attention and even the Baaghi actor was bowled over by Ayaan's honest request to catch him live on Baaghi 3 sets. Replying to Allu Arjun's post, Tiger wrote, "Haha love my new name. Sir please tell Ayaan he's invited on all my film sets not just Baaghi" followed by a heart-shaped emoji.

On Sunday, Allu Arjun shared a photograph of his son Ayaan from his pre-school graduation celebrations and wrote, "Pre School Graduation Celebrations. Ayaan, I am so proud of you for excelling so well. I wholeheartedly Thank @bodhivalleyschool for teaching the foundation of life to my son. I am so glad as parents we made a good choice by enrolling in this school," he captioned the image.

The actor then thanked the teachers for making his son grounded. "Thanks to all the Teachers for making him grounded, and all the helpers for taking care all these years. Thanks to Bodhi Valley School once again. Proud and Memorable Day!" he wrote.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, an action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan.

