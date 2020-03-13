Stylish star Allu Arjun is now turning lorry driver to smuggle red sanders from Seshachalam Hills. Hold on! It is not in real life. He is getting into this avatar for director Sukumar's upcoming movie.

After the historic success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun has teamed up with Sukumar for his next movie, which happens to be their third combo after Arya and Arya 2. It was recently reported that Bunny has hired three language experts to learn the nuances of Chittoor dialect for this untitled film.

It is already known that this-yet-to-be titled film, tentatively known as AA 20, is set against the backdrop of Seshachalam Hills and Red sanders (Erra Chandanam) smuggling is its core plot point. The latest we hear is that Allu Arjun is seen as a lorry driver. He will be seen driving a lorry through forests and check posts and becomes the best guy to deliver the red sanders load.

Director Sukumar showcased Ram Charan in never-seen-before mass avatar in Rangasthalam, which has become the highest-grossing film for Cherry. Now, the sources claim that the director has designed a rugged look for Allu Arjun in AA 20, which will beat even Rangasthalam.

Allu Arjun taking lorry driving classes to ace the attitude?

According to reports, it is going to be the most-massy role for Allu Arjun, who was seen in a stylish avatar in most of his movies. His getup will be total mass like Tamil hero Karthi's look in Khaidi movie. The actor is said to be taking classes on lorry driving to ace the attitude of the one. He has recently done the test shoot with a couple of actors, who play lorry cleaners and helpers.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor will commence shooting for the movie in Kerala this month. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this film, which will have Devi Sri Prasad's music. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead opposite Allu Arjun, while Jagapathi Babu, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi essay the crucial role in the movie.