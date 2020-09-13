Stylish star Allu Arjun's rugged look from Pushpa has been captured by fans during his trip to Kuntala Waterfalls in Adilabad district. His photos have gone viral with the movie trending on social media.

Allu Arjun, who is basking in on the massive success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has teamed up with director Sukumar for the third time. The duo is expected to score hat-trick success with their third combo film titled Pushpa, the shooting of which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers have already release his first look, which has created a lot of curiosity about the film.

Ever since the lockdown was announced, Allu Arjun has been spending his quality time with his family at his home. With the international travel restrictions still in place, Bunny and his family members visited the scenic Kuntala Waterfalls in Adilabad district. They were welcomed by the forest department officials, who provided a guided tour to them. They also enjoyed a safari in the Haritha Vanam Park.

Allu Arjun's family not only had a great time amidst nature, also planted saplings during their visit. The actor came cross many fans during this trip, who clicked his photos and shared them on social media. He has grown a long curly hair for his role in Pushpa and the pictures featuring this look are creating a lot of buzz and hashtag #Pushpa has trended on Twitter and other social media channels on Monday.

A thrilled fan of stylish star Allu Arjun tweeted some photos and captioned them with, "Latest clicks of Our Stylish Star @alluarjun during his trip with friends and family That rugged look and transformation Ok hand Rachaha.. Rachasya...Rachobyaha Fire Fire #Pushpa #AlluArjun."

Sarath Chandra Naidu, the Head of Content and Digital Media, Geetha Arts and Allu Arjun, responded to a report about the photo and said that these are just samples. He tweeted, "This is just a sample. Keep your expectations sky high. He is gonna surprise everyone with #Pushpa. @alluarjun."

A fan requested him to an update on the shooting and release of the movie. In reply to him, Sarath Chandra Naidu said that there won't be any update for next three months. He tweeted, "Team is working on it. As of now no clarity. Next 2-3 months aithe don't expect anything. Time padthundi. #Pushpa."