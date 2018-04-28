The trailer of Allu Arjun's forthcoming movie Naa Peru Surya has been unveiled ahead of the film's release on May 4. The clip was launched directly on YouTube on Saturday, April 28.

The video begins with Surya (Allu Arjun) being fired from the Indian Army. Then, the promo introduces to the hero's nature, attitude and the way he conducts himself when he loses his cool.

It also gives glimpses to the hot-tempered man's encounter with the characters played by Arjun Sarja and Sarath Kumar. Although there is not much scope for the family and romantic moments in the trailer, it indicates that the angry young man has a family and a lover.

It is a power-packed trailer with action written all over it. The punch dialogues are an icing on the cake. And the one-liner mouthed by Allu Arjun at the end where he claims, "he wants India," gives goosebumps to his fans.

The video has been lauded by cine-goers and appreciated the smart way of packaging all the elements in the 1.49-second clip.

