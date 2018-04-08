Allu Arjun has released the dialogue promo of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India (NSNI) on his birthday. Several of his fans and celebs wished and shared their rare unseen photos with the stylish star.

Allu Arjun, who is the son of leading producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala, is turning 35 today. He has been flooded with birthday wishes from his fans. The actor took a break from the shooting of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India to meet his fans at the office of Geetha Arts. A huge crowd of fans turned up to meet and greet him.

The stylish star was thrilled to such massive crowd of fans at the office of Geetha Arts on his birthday. He could not stop thanking them all for their love and wishes. SKN aka Sreenivasa Kumar tweeted a video of the scene, which is going viral on the social media. He also wrote, "Stylishstar @alluarjun thanked all the fans who wished him on his birthday #HBDBelovedAlluArjun (sic)".

Stylishstar @alluarjun thanked all the fans who wished him on his birthday #HBDBelovedAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/aDetFYuvVW — Sreenivasa Kumar (SKN) (@SKNonline) April 8, 2018

Allu Arjun released the dialogue promo of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India (NSNI) as a treat for his fans on his birthday. The dialogue featured in the video has struck a chord with the audiences and increased the expectations from the movie. The clip has received half a million views on his YouTube channel in 12 hours.

Along with fans, many celebs from the industry took to Twitter to wish Allu Arjun on his birthday. They also shared their rare and unseen photos taken with him on various occasions. Here are their posts.

Varun Tej Konidela: Bunny anna!!! A very happy birthday to you!! Have a great year!! Eagerly waiting for #NSNI Your looking bloody amazing it! Lots of love! @alluarjun.

Rakul Preet: Happppppy happpppy bday to this amazing person @alluarjun !! Ur such a positive energy ! May u keep growing n may this year be filled with lot more achievements ,success and abundance of happiness !!

Pooja Hegde: The one time we both got a chance to get into a lungi and bring some lungi-swag and we managed to injure ourselves fun set memories..Happy Birthday @alluarjun Hope you have an exciting and fun year ahead,one with less head-bumps,more cake and even more happiness.

The one time we both got a chance to get into a lungi and bring some lungi-swag and we managed to injure ourselves ? fun set memories..Happy Birthday @alluarjun ? Hope you have an exciting and fun year ahead,one with less head-bumps,more cake and even more happiness ? ?? ? pic.twitter.com/UfGl0B1zhy — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 8, 2018

Sumanth: Many happy returns Bunny! Rock on bro @alluarjun.

Maruthi dasari: Wishing a very very happy birthday to Surya alias bunny babu @alluarjun #HBDBelovedAlluArjun.

Anil Ravipudi: Happy birthday @alluarjun Garu...

Nanditaswetha: Happy birthday to @alluarjun ⭐️✨ God bless-)

Anu Emmanuel: Here's the #NSNIDialogueImpact & wishing @alluarjun a very happy birthday!