Malayalam movie Lucifer's Telugu remake has been in news for a long time. This news is making headlines as it is one of the most awaited projects due to its star cast. News about the remake was revealed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the director of the film, during the promotions of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that took place in Kochi last year.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Tej bought the remake rights of the film and the former is going to play the lead role in this political thriller. The latest buzz is that Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy has been roped in to direct this project. An official confirmation on the same is awaited but.

Allu Arjun to play Prithviraj's role

Also, there have been a lot of negative comments on Sujeeth helming this project as Saaho couldn't live up to the expectations of the audiences. The film is said to be going to floors either this year, or next year. Pre-production is going on at a brisk pace and the cast is being roped in one after the other. Also, there is a lot of craze for Lucifer Telugu remake.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a key role in the original version and it can even be called a cameo. This character plays an important role in the life of Lucifer. As per the latest buzz, Stylish Star Allu Arjun might be seen stepping into Prithviraj's shoes to play the same role.

If this news is true, watching Allu Arjun perform that action-oriented role is going to be a visual delight to his fans out there. Also, it has been more than a decade since Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi shared screen space. It was in the movie Daddy where Allu Arjun danced for a couple of minutes. But seeing both these actors doing magic on screen by playing some meaty roles is going to be crazy to all the Mega fans there.