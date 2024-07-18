Rumors are spreading that there might be issues between Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and director Sukumar regarding their upcoming movie Pushpa 2.

As per the speculations circulating in social media Allu Arjun is not happy with Sukumar because the film's production might be delayed. This news started circulating while some people noticed that Allu Arjun was seen on a flight with his family without his usual Pushpa look. This made Allu Arjun fans concerned.

Reports say the movie was supposed to be finished by August. Normally Allu Arjun would keep his long beard for his role. However in a viral video on social media platform X the actor appeared with a new beard style but kept the same haircut from Pushpa. This made some people wonder if they are trying out different looks for certain scenes.

#AlluArjun has trimmed the beard!



What about #Pushpa2TheRule and its continuity now?



The film is already in trouble for multiple reasons and this is an add on. As per the latest rumours, everything is not ok between #Sukumar and Bunny. pic.twitter.com/gp3qxx1UBo — KLAPBOARD (@klapboardpost) July 17, 2024

The video has made people think that there might be a problem between the actor and the director. According to reliable sources people in the film industry say Allu Arjun is upset about unexpected breaks in shooting. Trimming his beard might be his way of showing he is not happy about the film taking longer to finish. But there is no clear evidence confirming this.

Earlier this month a source told Deccan Chronicle that the director wants to finish shooting by August 31. "The action-adventure will be completed in 60 days, with the last day of shooting possibly being August 31," the source said. "The team is working very hard to meet this new and tough deadline," the source added.

The source also said the director is under a lot of pressure but is committed to doing his best work. "He needs to relax because he is overseeing three different units shooting in different places and trying hard to finish the action-adventure on time," the source explained.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was first set to be released on August 15 this year. However, the release date has now been moved to December 6 this year. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in the film while Fahadh Faasil plays the main antagonist.