Bollywood and sequels have become a popular trend over the years. When a film clicks with the audience, filmmakers often convert it into a franchise model mirroring Hollywood's trend. Successful movies with a loyal fan base are likely to have sequels as they guarantee a certain level of box office success. Some of the most popular franchises in Bollywood include Dhoom, Golmaal, Munnabhai, Housefull and many others. With Bollywood undergoing a rough patch at the box office, six sequels are getting ready to hit the big screens this year. Let's take a look:

Pushpa 2

There is no doubt that the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer is one of the most awaited films in India. With Fahadh Faasil scoring high in the role of Shekawat, fans are already in awe. Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024, the film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel while Sai Pallavi is doing an extended cameo in the film. There is a buzz that she will be paired with Fahadh. SP Shekhawat's revenge, Jaali Reddy's plot, and Srinu's waiting for the right time to attack will be the major plots in the sequel. The teaser has heightened anticipation for the film among audiences, promising an unforgettable cinematic journey.

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again has a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Deepika Padukone will appear as lady cop Shakti Shetty while Kareena Kapoor will reprise her role as Avni. Currently immersed in the production of Singham Again, Rohit Shetty promises audiences a substantial cinematic experience with the director assuring that the film will be will be ten times more expansive than the original Singham. There are rumours that the plot is loosely based on Ramayan.

Bhool Bhulaiya 3

Following the massive box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is set to reprise his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Adding to the original charm, Vidya Balan, who starred alongside Akshay Kumar in the first part will also be returning. The third instalment will feature Triptii Dimri as well. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is slated for a Diwali 2024 release.

Stree 2

Serving as a sequel to Stree (2018), it is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film features the lead roles of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. It is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It is set to be released in theatres on 30 August 2024.

Raid 2

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the movie once again stars Ajay Devgn as an IRS officer, alongside Vaani Kapoor. After a long hiatus, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in a villainous role, opposing the lead character. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Raid 2 is all set for a November 15 release.

Metro... In Dino

Metro... In Dino is an anthology film featuring four stories exploring the complexities of modern-day relationships. A spin-off of the 2007 film "Life... in a Metro," it stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.