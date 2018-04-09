The dialogue promo of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India (NSNI), which is about a unified India, has backfired with stylish star Allu Arjun trolled over his double identity in real and reel life.

Allu Arjun, who turned 35 on Sunday, April 8, released the dialogue promo from the upcoming film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India as a treat to his fans on his birthday. The video impressed filmgoers and received 1,791,128 views, 73,000 likes and 5,832 comments on his YouTube channel in one and a half days.

In the dialogue promo of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, Allu Arjun is seen beating up a guy in a club after the latter calls him a "south Indian bugger". After thrashing him with a bottle of drinks, Bunny says: "North India... South India... East or west... We don't have so many Indias dude... Only one India."

Allu Arjun's dialogue has wowed many filmgoers and doubled their expectations from Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. In their reply, they wished him on his birthday and also revealed their excitement over the dialogue.

But this remark did not go down well with some viewers, especially those from North India, who could not stop asking him about his description on the bio of his Twitter account, which seems to contradict his on-screen dialogue.

A few trolled him over this. They asked to see his bio on Twitter and change it.

Gnanamanoranjith‏ @manolovingly

It would be nice if you change your bio to Indian actor instead of South Indian Actor.

Vihari Sornapudi‏ @itsvihari

LOL..!!! Ur twitter BIO is having more impact than NSNI dialogue... Allu vaari jallu... #NSNIDialogueImpact #Gammunundavoyyy #AlwaysPOWERSTARfan

Praveen Myathari‏ @PraveenMyathar1

Sir pls change u r about to indian actor not south indian actor

Hemanth‏ @Hemanthch2

Then why you mention specifically south indian actor in your profile

However, some fans defended Allu Arjun.

A user named Mr Goutham Reddy‏ (@MrGouthamReddy0) tweeted: "It's a movie where he plays a role of army man, It does make sense when that character delivers the dialogue of one India. When it comes to real life it depends on each individual. i know many north Indians with less IQ than the Indian average shouting about north India."