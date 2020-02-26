Stylish star Allu Arjun is all fresh from the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and gearing up for the shooting for his next movie. He has reportedly started learning the Chittoor accent for the Sukumar-directed project.

It is known that Allu Arjun had signed director Sukumar's forthcoming movie exactly a year before the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is touted to be an action thriller film and Sukumar has already wrapped up a small schedule in Kerala some time back. The actor is all set to join the director soon.

Sukumar has kept the story and the details of Allu Arjun's role, but one thing his roles is now creating a lot of buzz in the media. The actor will be seen speaking the Chittoor accent in this untitled Telugu movie. The stylish star, who believes in perfection, is said to be in Chittoor to ace the accent before he starts shooting for the movie.

Sources claim that Allu Arjun is practising the Chittoor accent with the help of a tutor "Director Sukumar has given the full dialogue version of the film to Allu Arjun and the actor is practising the same in the Chittoor accent with the help of a tutor," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

This is not the first time that Allu Arjun is undergoing coaching in order to perfect his part. He had done the same for Rudhramadevi, in which he was required to speak with a Telangana accent.

However, Sukumar was supposed to begin the new schedule of this movie last week itself, but did not start. The film unit did not have the prior permissions to shoot in Kerala forests. The sources close to the team claim that the makers have attained it now and they will resume its filming from March 13.