Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has landed in legal trouble more than a month after its release. A young writer has made plagiarism charges against ace director Trivikram Srinivas, who is said to have copied the script of yet to be made a film titled Disha Dasha.

It is rumoured that a script-writer Krishna has alleged that he had written the story with the title Disha Dasha. He had narrated the same script to Trivikram Srinivas in 2015. The director copied the same story for his recent Sankranthi treat Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in cinema halls on January 12.

Budding scriptwriter Krishna is now said to have planned to send legal notices to Trivikram Srinivas soon for not crediting him for the story idea of Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo. But the director has not responded to his allegations of plagiarism.

However, plagiarism is not new to the Telugu film industry. Several directors have faced such charges in recent years and Trivikram Srinivas is one among them. In fact, this director has faced allegations of stealing others for each of his recent releases. He did not credit Yaddhanapudi Sulochanarani's name for Aa... Aaa. He was also alleged of lifting the entire story of Agnyathavaasi from French film Largo Winch.

A writer named Vempally Gangadhar had alleged that Trivikram Srinivas did not give him due credits for a source for the story Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava. On his Facebook page, the writer had claimed that he had shared an idea with the director, which he adopted in the Junior NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer. He had claimed that the story was based on his book Mondi Kathi.

Trivikram has now landed in a problem for a similar issue. His latest film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has become a blockbuster success at the box office. It has even non-Baahubali records to its credit. The movie has given a big break for stylish star Allu Arjun, who was suffering from back-to-back flops.