Stylish star Allu Arjun, who is basking in the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has opened up about his Bollywood debut. The Telugu actor said that Rajkumar Hiraniji tops his wish-list of directors to work with.

Allu Arjun is the most popular Tollywood actor in the Hindi speaking regions. The massive number of views for the dubbed versions of his Telugu films on YouTube is a clear proof of his huge fandom in north India. His Hindi speaking fans desperately want him to make a Hindi movie. Of late, rumours were doing rounds that Bunny has plans to foray into Bollywood this year.

In an interview, Allu Arjun spilt the beans on his Bollywood debut. "The year has started off well and my line-up of Telugu films is quite interesting. While Trivikram Srinivas (director of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) and I have cracked another idea, which we're happy about, I also have Sukumar's AA 20 to look forward to," the stylish star told the Times of India when asked his debut in Hindi films.

Allu Arjun added, "I've enjoyed working with Trivikram and after the box-office success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, it was challenging to find something that interests us and will also hopefully meet the audience's expectations. I have a sweet affection for Hindi cinema and yes, I would like to be a part of it someday."

The actor said that his first Hindi film matters a lot to him and he is in search of a script that gets him a break in Bollywood. "Right now, I am just looking for that perfect project with a good director to start off with. My first move in this industry will matter a lot. A lot of actors from the South have done films in Hindi and I learn from everything that they have done. Content is extremely important," he told TOI.

All Arjun said that he will enter the Hindi film industry with a content-oriented film. "I've been working in Telugu cinema for 16 years now, but I will be making my debut in Bollywood. So, it's a totally new terrain for me. I want to enter Bollywood with a film backed by content, with a producer-director team, which has a track record of delivering crackling content," added the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also revealed the wish list of the Bollywood directors, who he wants to work with. "I've seen a lot of people's works and for me, Rajkumar Hiraniji tops my wish list of directors to work with in Bollywood. I love all his films. I also like Shoojit Sircar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aanand L Rai, they have a brilliant body of work, too," the Telugu actor said.